Russia: Moscow court upholds Naama Issahar’s prison term

Moscow’s Regional Court in Krasnogorsk on Thursday ruled to uphold the Khimki district court’s verdict on Israeli Naama Issahar, who was sentenced to seven and half years for drug smuggling in October.

Issachar’s lawyer Vadim Kryukov criticised the court decision saying “There was no crime because there was not a single sign that is mandatory by law neither on charges of illegal possession of drugs nor even on charges of drug smuggling. Not a single sign, not a single crime.”

On his turn the Chargé d’Affaires of Israel in Russia, Yakov Livne mentioned that “There are good, strong relations between Israel and Russia. We hope that Naama Issahar will be able to return home in the near future, mentioning her age, mentioning that she has been in a Russian prison for nine months now. We believe that the time has come for Naama to return home.”

Police detained Naama Issachar in April while in transit in a Moscow airport and accused her of having 9,6 grams of cannabis in her bag. She had been flying from New Delhi to Tel Aviv. She doesn’t deny having drugs in her backpack but does not admit guilt in smuggling.

On October 11th Khimki court sentenced Issahar to seven and a half years in prison for drug possession and smuggling.

Earlier in December the judge agreed to postpone the hearing on the appeal for one week after Issachar’s attorneys asked to reschedule the hearing so that Issachar can attend the proceedings in person.

