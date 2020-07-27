Russia: “Moscow hears everyone”, acting Khabarovsk governor tells Furgal supporters

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Acting Governor of Khabarovsk, Mikhail Degtyarev, addressed participants of an event held in support of the detained former head of the region, Sergei Furgal, on Sunday.

“Moscow hears everyone, so it sent you an acting governor so that the region would not be left without power,” Degtyarev said. The head of the region stressed that he’s worried about the fate of the Furgal along with Khabarovsk residents, he “does not believe in the charges” and “hopes for an open trial. “But as an official, I can’t comment on anything else,” Degtyarev outlined.

The politician urged residents not to hold rallies during the coronavirus restrictions, which will last until the first week of August. “I don’t hide from people, I respect people, I’m not afraid to communicate with people, but to lead rallies is physically indecent for an official. I’m just calling on you, too: Guys, we have to finish with this, Sergei Ivanovich’s fate is in the hands of justice,” said Degtyarev, recalling that he is regularly active in social networks, where he answers questions from citizens.

Degtyarev spoke to the protesters late at night, when most of the protesters went home. He explained that he had been on a trip around the region.

Russian President Putin appointed Mikhail Degtyaryov as acting governor of the Khabarovsk region on July 20 amid ongoing protests against the arrest of Sergei Furgal, who had served as the head of the region since 2018 and is suspected of being involved in several murders.

