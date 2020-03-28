-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Russia: Moscow streets empty out amid newly introduced coronavirus measures
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Saturday is the first day of the week-long paid period off work for all citizens of Russia which was announced by President Vladimir Putin with the aim of preventing the further spread of COVID-19.
Footage, filmed in Moscow on Saturday, shows a few people in medical masks walking along the almost empty streets and squares of the city which are being cleaned by sprinkler wagons.
Moscow’s roads have reportedly been washed with a special chemical agent which has no acid or alkali in it and does not harm human beings. Later on mass disinfection will be carried out in public places, on underground walkways and at pedestrian crossings.
Earlier on the mayor of Moscow signed an order which compels people older than 65 and individuals with chronic illnesses to stay at home starting from March 26 until April 14.
Video ID: 20200328-047
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200328-047
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly