Russia: Moscow streets empty out amid newly introduced coronavirus measures

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Saturday is the first day of the week-long paid period off work for all citizens of Russia which was announced by President Vladimir Putin with the aim of preventing the further spread of COVID-19.

Footage, filmed in Moscow on Saturday, shows a few people in medical masks walking along the almost empty streets and squares of the city which are being cleaned by sprinkler wagons.

Moscow’s roads have reportedly been washed with a special chemical agent which has no acid or alkali in it and does not harm human beings. Later on mass disinfection will be carried out in public places, on underground walkways and at pedestrian crossings.

Earlier on the mayor of Moscow signed an order which compels people older than 65 and individuals with chronic illnesses to stay at home starting from March 26 until April 14.

Video ID: 20200328-047

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200328-047

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly