Russia: Navalny connected to ventilator in intensive care after suspected poisoning
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been put onto a ventilator in intensive care at Omsk City Clinical Hospital No. 1 after being taken ill during a flight on Thursday.
Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter that the anti-corruption campaigner was flying from Tomsk to Moscow but the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk after he fell ill.
Yarmish said she suspects that the opposition leader was poisoned “with something mixed with his tea.”
According to Anatoly Kalinichenko, the deputy chief medical officer at the Omsk hospital where Navalny is treated, the activist is being kept on a ventilator “in serious but stable condition”.
