Russia: Navalny’s condition has improved, but remains unstable – Chief doctor of Omsk hospital

The condition of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has improved, announced the Chief Medical Officer of City Clinical Hospital â„– 1, Alexander Murakhovskiy, on Friday. The politician was admitted to the Omsk hospital on Thursday, following a suspected poisoning at the Tomsk airport.

“Anyways we can’t achieve a well-managed stability of his condition,” said the doctor however.

Dr. Murakhovskiy also stressed that it will be possible to speak about the patient’s transportation to another hospital only after his condition becomes stable.

The chief medical officer also mentioned that at the moment there are “five provisional diagnoses,” concerning Navalny’s condition. “We are working on all of them: resuscitation experts are on it, neuroscientists as well as neurophysiologists. Everyone is working on it, including allied professionals, everyone is working. We are all fighting for the life of our patient.”

