-
“Strikes have cornered the dictatorship” – Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovskaya - 2 hours ago
-
Argentina: Hundreds march in Buenos Aires to demand justice for Facundo Astudillo Castro - 2 hours ago
-
France: Lyon fans face off with police after Bayern defeat - 2 hours ago
-
USA: SanFran Uber and Lyft drivers react as court temporarily allows them to continue operating - 2 hours ago
-
Russia: No poison found in Navalny’s body – Omsk hospital deputy chief - 2 hours ago
-
Should Mali’s leaders be reinstated? - 2 hours ago
-
How Kamala Harris’ VP candidacy is generating excitement in India | DW News - 3 hours ago
-
Amazon fire: Raging blazes raise fears of a repeat of 2019 - 3 hours ago
-
Trump: US to demand restoration of UN sanctions on Iran - 3 hours ago
-
Californian blazes result of climate change, governor says - 3 hours ago
Russia: Navalny’s condition has improved, but remains unstable – Chief doctor of Omsk hospital
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The condition of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has improved, announced the Chief Medical Officer of City Clinical Hospital â„– 1, Alexander Murakhovskiy, on Friday. The politician was admitted to the Omsk hospital on Thursday, following a suspected poisoning at the Tomsk airport.
“Anyways we can’t achieve a well-managed stability of his condition,” said the doctor however.
Dr. Murakhovskiy also stressed that it will be possible to speak about the patient’s transportation to another hospital only after his condition becomes stable.
The chief medical officer also mentioned that at the moment there are “five provisional diagnoses,” concerning Navalny’s condition. “We are working on all of them: resuscitation experts are on it, neuroscientists as well as neurophysiologists. Everyone is working on it, including allied professionals, everyone is working. We are all fighting for the life of our patient.”
Video ID: 20200821-014
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200821-014
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly