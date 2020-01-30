-
Russia: Netanyahu meets with Israeli backpacker pardoned by Putin
Mandatory Credit: GPO
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Naama Issachar, a dual US-Israeli national pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday at a Moscow airport.
Earlier the prime minister hold talks with Putin in the Kremlin, thanking him “on behalf of the whole people of Israel for your quick decision to release Naama Issachar”.
The 26-year old backpacker was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for drug possession and smuggling in October.
Video ID: 20200130-022
