Russia: New measures may not be enough to deal with COVID-19

In Russia, a new infectious diseases hospital is rapidly being built outside Moscow, and extra beds have been added to the existing ones. But medical experts say these hospitals lack the specialists COVID-19 patients need.

Many fear, the decision to save money could have a serious effect on COVID-19 patients.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports.

