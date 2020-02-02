Russia: New US ambassador visits famous Moscow ice hockey derby

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The new US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, visited an ice hockey game between Moscow clubs Spartak and Dynamo on Saturday.

The US diplomat expressed his passion for the game, pointing out that the love of the game could break the ice in the relations between Moscow and Washington.

“It’s great fun for me but it’s also a useful way if you’ll pardon the pun to break the ice and start a conversation about all of the interests and shared values we have.” Sullivan said.

Sullivan went on saying the people of the two countries had a lot in common including their love of the game.

“American and Russian people have a lot in common Americans and Russians have a lot in common, including our love of this game,” Sullivan added.

It was also reported that the American ambassador’s favourite player was the Russian Sasha Ovechkin, who plays in the ambassador’s hometown club Washington Capitals.

