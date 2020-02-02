-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Russia: New US ambassador visits famous Moscow ice hockey derby
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The new US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, visited an ice hockey game between Moscow clubs Spartak and Dynamo on Saturday.
The US diplomat expressed his passion for the game, pointing out that the love of the game could break the ice in the relations between Moscow and Washington.
“It’s great fun for me but it’s also a useful way if you’ll pardon the pun to break the ice and start a conversation about all of the interests and shared values we have.” Sullivan said.
Sullivan went on saying the people of the two countries had a lot in common including their love of the game.
“American and Russian people have a lot in common Americans and Russians have a lot in common, including our love of this game,” Sullivan added.
It was also reported that the American ambassador’s favourite player was the Russian Sasha Ovechkin, who plays in the ambassador’s hometown club Washington Capitals.
Video ID: 20200201-054
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200201-054
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly