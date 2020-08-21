Russia: No poison found in Navalny’s body – Omsk hospital deputy chief

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The deputy chief medical officer of Omsk’s City Clinical Hospital No. 1 said on Friday that they had found no traces of poison in Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s body.

“In the analysis that has been performed, no poisons have been detected in the blood or the urine. No poisons or traces of poison have been found in his system,” Anatoly Kalinichenko told reporters in a briefing at the hospital.

The doctor added that the hospital had a full diagnosis of Navalny’s condition, but he could not disclose it yet.

“Unfortunately, I can’t give it to you, but it was brought to the attention of our patient’s wife and brother,” Kalinichenko said.

Regarding the anti-corruption campaigner’s possible evacuation to Germany, the deputy chief stated that “we believe that the patient’s condition is unstable, and he is in the intensive care unit. And at this moment, we can’t talk about making transportation expedient and safe.”

He also declined to comment on whether they had been in touch with the doctors who landed in Omsk from Germany earlier on Friday.

Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday morning. The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk where the anti-corruption campaigner was rushed to the hospital. He has since been kept on a ventilator in the intensive care ward of the emergency hospital.

