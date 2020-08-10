-
Russia: ‘Northern Capital’ half marathon kicks off with 5,000 runners in St Petersburg
The “Northern Capital” half marathon kicked off for its third edition at the Palace Square in St Petersburg on Sunday morning.
This year about 5,000 people participated in the race, said the organisers of the event. The participants could choose the distance: 10 (6,21 miles) or 21 kilometres (13,04 miles).
The route traditionally passes through Nevsky Prospect, Kazan and Saint Isaac’s Cathedrals, the Peter and Paul Fortress, and other significant landmarks of the city.
Kids’ half marathon race was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Event organisers paid special attention to sanitary norms and obliged participants, staff and spectators to use personal protective equipment and maintain social distancing. Moreover, each participant had to undergo a temperature screening before the run.
Director of the “Northern Capital” half marathon Dmitriy Tarasov said that the charitable partner of the marathon is the Life Line Foundation. He added that last year, participants managed to raise about two million roubles ($27,132 ; €23,015) and expressed hope that this year they will be able to raise an even higher amount of money.
“The “Northern Star” marathon itself, and St Petersburg, is the most beautiful city located in our country, I think. Many come from Moscow to run through the streets of this city because they understand that this is the most beautiful track”, said Dmitriy.
