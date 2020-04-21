Russia: Oil futures drop ‘absolutely speculative’, says Peskov

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitri Peskov commented on the collapse of US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures during a conversation with reporters in Moscow on Tuesday.

“Yesterday we had a collapse of May futures prices. The oil prices didn’t go to the negative numbers. As for the pandemonium with futures, it is absolutely speculative, just a trading issue,” he said.

The spokesperson added that “we shouldn’t think about it as something apocalyptic. The experts are fully aware that this is not the reason for extremely negative assessments of the reality we are in, because while the oil prices may not have a positive dynamic, nevertheless they did not plunge as the futures did.”

The WTI futures continued to trade in negative territory on Tuesday, after plunging to as low as -$40.32 (around €37) on Monday.

