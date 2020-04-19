Russia: Olympic champions distribute masks to Moscow residents

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian Olympic champions Dmitry Klokov and Dmitry Berestov started to distribute self-made fabric masks to Moscow residents on Saturday.

The Russian champion Klokov explained the aim of their initiative, “I would like to say, that’s it’s an example that each one of us could do even a tiny thing [to help], if many people did what depending on them, then, in general, it will help.”

Footage filmed near one of Moscow’s metro stations shows the world champions giving masks from their car to passing Muscovites.

Klokov posted earlier on his Instagram page that they will distribute some 2,000 masks, adding “ all you need to do is to come by the car parked near the metro station and get your mask.”

According to the latest data by Russia’s coronavirus crisis response centre, Moscow has registered more than 20,754 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 148 coronavirus-related deaths..

