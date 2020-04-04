-
Russia: One person killed in gas explosion at Moscow region apartment building – EMERCOM
One person was killed and at least four were injured after a gas explosion caused the partial collapse of a five-storey apartment building in the Moscow region town of Orekhovo-Zuevo, Saturday, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM).
The blast occurred in a third floor apartment, and caused the third, fourth and fifth floor walls to collapse, the local Investigative Committee department reports. Residents are being evacuated.
Footage shows locals gathered outside the collapsed building in the wake of the blast.
An investigation is underway.
