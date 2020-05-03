-
Russia: Ostankino TV Tower in Moscow joins “HeroesShineBright” campaign
Moscow TV Tower Ostankino glowed with bright red and pink lights as part of the worldwide event #HeroesShineBright, on Saturday, the final night of the more than a week-long campaign in support of first responders battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Footage shows the TV Tower glowing, with beating pink hearts and a message saying: “Thanks to heroes, thanks to medical staff”. The message could be seen from 8:30 PM to 10:30 PM (17:30 to 19:30 GMT).
The Empire State Building kickstarted the campaign on April 23 to express gratitude to first responders and health workers on the front lines of the pandemic.
Other towers across the globe, such as the CN Tower in Canada, the Macau Tower in China, the Busan Tower in South Korea, the Willis Tower and the 360 Chicago in the US, the Euromast in the Netherlands, and many others took part in the event on May 2 starting from 8:30 PM local time.
