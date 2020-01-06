-
Russia: Patriarch Kirill congratulates Orthodox Christians on Christmas
The Head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia, delivered a pre-recorded congratulatory Christmas message to all Orthodox Christians from Moscow.
Patriarch Kirill started his message saying “Dear brothers and sisters, today we are celebrating the Christmas of the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.”
The Head of the Russian Orthodox Church encouraged Christians to read the Bible mentioning that it’s “an opportunity to overcome the estrangement and loneliness that is so characteristic of our contemporaries. Reading the holy book, we hear the voice of God, and perceiving with all our hearts and souls, we find gracious comfort and receive answers to many important questions for us.”
Russian Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas in accordance with the Julian calendar on January 7, 13 days later than those who use the Gregorian calendar.
