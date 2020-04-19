Russia: Patriarch Kirill holds Easter service at Cathedral of Christ the Saviour

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow conducted the Easter service in the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour on Saturday night in the presence of priests and clergy, without the participation of parishioners.

Before the service, the Russian Orthodox bishop delivered a speech to the audience watching the celebration online.

“Today I address you in absolute silence because the temple is empty. It is an unusual and non-understandable situation when you see an empty temple on the eve of Easter celebration. However, we know why it happened. The reason is not evil human will. And it happened not because our people have lost their faith, as it was in some other places far from us. A terrible disease has affected our people,” said Patriarch Kirill.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also refrained from attending the Easter service amid his self-isolation regime in Moscow. According to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the head of the country will put a candle in honour of the upcoming holiday in the chapel in the grounds of the presidential residence in Novo-Ogarevo.

Earlier, The Holy Fire ceremony unfolded without pilgrims due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in East Jerusalem. The flame was delivered to Moscow on a special flight and transferred to the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour.

Video ID: 20200418-055

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200418-055

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly