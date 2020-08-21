Russia: Peskov wishes Navalny ‘speedy recovery’

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitri Peskov commented on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s hospitalisation on Thursday, speaking on a conference call with reporters in Moscow.

“Doctors are going all that is necessary. The best Omsk doctors were involved. As we know from mass media sources, they use telemedicine methods and hold consultations with Moscow experts. Of course, as for every citizen of our country, we wish him a speedy recovery,” he said.

The spokesman added that Kremlin would consider helping Navalny to receive treatment abroad if requested to do so.

“Many Russian citizens these days, despite closed borders, go abroad for treatment. Of course, we will be ready to quickly consider it.”

Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday morning. The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk where the anti-corruption campaigner was rushed to the hospital. He is currently being kept on a ventilator in the intensive care ward.

The hospital said earlier that Navalny was “in serious but stable condition”.

Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmish wrote on Twitter she suspects that the opposition leader was poisoned “with something mixed with his tea” at the Tomsk airport.

The airport’s representatives have announced their readiness to provide recordings from surveillance cameras.

