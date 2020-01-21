-
Russia: PM Mishustin holds first cabinet meeting
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chaired his first cabinet meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, outlining the main tasks for the new government.
“We must as soon as possible begin to implement the tasks that the president set in his Address to the Federal Assembly,” the prime minister said.
“We must achieve increased economic growth, without which it is impossible to achieve any results, and especially results in the social sphere,” he added.
“We need to actively implement national projects so that people feel the changes in their lives and around themselves”, concluded Mishustin.
Mishustin’s cabinet consists of nine deputy prime ministers and 20 ministers, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Energy Minister Alexander Novak, who all keep their ministerial positions in the new government.
Video ID: 20200121-052
