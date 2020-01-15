-
Russia PM’s government resigns
Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his government have resigned. Medvedev has agreed to take a new role in overseeing defence and security.
This comes after President Vladimir Putin used his annual address to announce a shakeup of the political system.
He said Parliament should have the power to choose the country’s prime minister – but that the president should still have wide-ranging powers.
Protests calling for political reform erupted last year after opposition politicians were barred from running in local elections.
Putin said he would hold a referendum on any changes to the constitution.
Viktor Olevich, lead analyst for the Center for Actual Politics, talks to Al Jazeera.
