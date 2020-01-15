Russia PM’s government resigns

Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his government have resigned. Medvedev has agreed to take a new role in overseeing defence and security.

This comes after President Vladimir Putin used his annual address to announce a shakeup of the political system.

He said Parliament should have the power to choose the country’s prime minister – but that the president should still have wide-ranging powers.

Protests calling for political reform erupted last year after opposition politicians were barred from running in local elections.

Putin said he would hold a referendum on any changes to the constitution.

Viktor Olevich, lead analyst for the Center for Actual Politics, talks to Al Jazeera.

