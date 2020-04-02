Russia: Putin extends paid holiday period until end of April due to coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the week-long paid leave in the country will be prolonged until April 30 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, speaking in Moscow on Thursday.

He stated that the period can be shortened if the situation improves, but noted also that the peak of the epidemic is yet to come both globally and in Russia.

The president highlighted it was up to local authorities to decide on measures in the Russian regions to prevent further spread of the virus.

On Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose to 3,548. Thirty people have died from the virus, according to official figures.

