Russia: Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier, addresses nation on Victory Day

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin laid flowers at Moscow’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Saturday as a part of celebrations commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Victory Day.

After the ceremony, the Russian leader delivered a speech to the nation, in which he stressed the importance of the holiday and guaranteed that Russia will always remember its fallen heroes.

“Here, near the Kremlin wall is a sacred place for all of us. An eternal fire burns day and night in memory of those who died in the Great Patriotic War. Here lies the Unknown Soldier. We come here to bow to him and all the defenders of the Motherland, the heroes who forever remain in unknown mass graves,” Putin said.

Several events dedicated to the Victory Day, including the main military parade in Moscow’s Red Square, have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, air parades and firework displays will still take place across Russia on Saturday.

Video ID: 20200509-021

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200509-021

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly