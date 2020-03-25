Russia: Putin meets patient at designated COVID-19 hospital

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with a coronavirus patient at a hospital that has been treating those who have contracted the virus in Moscow’s Kommunarka on Tuesday.

The leader asked the patient about his well-being, the medical facilities and his length of stay at the hospital.

In turn, patient Dmitry Garkavi, who is himself a doctor, commented on his meeting with Russian president in his Telegram. He stressed that Putin didn’t give a hand to welcome him and wore a full yellow hazmat suit.

During the visit, the president also spoke with the chief doctor of the clinic Denis Protsenko and praised the hospital’s staff.

Earlier, Putin held a meeting on the fight against coronavirus with the participation of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

