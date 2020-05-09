Russia: Putin oversees Kremlin Regiment parade on Victory Day

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a parade of the Kremlin Regiment after taking part in the Victory Day festivities in Moscow on Saturday.

In his address to the Presidential Regiment, Putin promised that “all plans for the development of the Russian Army and Navy will be fulfilled. There should be no doubt about that. Our Armed Forces receive and will receive the most modern technology. And we know the main thing: this weapon is in good hands.”

Many events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory Day, including the main military parade on the Red Square, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, air parades and firework displays celebrating the occasion will still take place across Russia on Saturday.

Video ID: 20200509-030

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200509-030

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly