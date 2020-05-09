-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Russia: Putin oversees Kremlin Regiment parade on Victory Day
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a parade of the Kremlin Regiment after taking part in the Victory Day festivities in Moscow on Saturday.
In his address to the Presidential Regiment, Putin promised that “all plans for the development of the Russian Army and Navy will be fulfilled. There should be no doubt about that. Our Armed Forces receive and will receive the most modern technology. And we know the main thing: this weapon is in good hands.”
Many events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory Day, including the main military parade on the Red Square, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, air parades and firework displays celebrating the occasion will still take place across Russia on Saturday.
Video ID: 20200509-030
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200509-030
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly