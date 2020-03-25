Russia: Putin postpones constitutional vote amid coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the postponement of a vote on a package of constitutional amendments due to the coronavirus pandemic, speaking during a televised address to the nation in Moscow on Wednesday.

The Russian leader said the vote, which was scheduled for April 22, would be put back indefinitely until after the COVID-19 outbreak was under control.

“The absolute priority for us is the health, life, and safety of people. Therefore, I believe that the vote should be postponed to a later date,” said Putin.

On Wednesday Russia registered 163 new coronavirus infections, bringing the number of cases to 658. There has been one coronavirus-related death in Russia.

