Russia: Putin praises Crimean rail connection as proof of Russia’s engineering abilities

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a ride on the first train to cross the Crimean bridge that departed from Kerch on Monday.

Upon arriving at Taman station, Putin delivered a speech and took part in a video call with Saint-Petersburg, from where the first passenger train departed to reach Crimea through the bridge.

“You have shown with your work, your talent, perseverance, determination that Russia is able to carry out such world-class infrastructure projects,” Putin said during the launching ceremony.

The construction of the 19-kilometre (11.8-mile) bridge, the longest in Russia, has been underway since February 2016.

