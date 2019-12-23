-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Russia: Putin praises Crimean rail connection as proof of Russia’s engineering abilities
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin took a ride on the first train to cross the Crimean bridge that departed from Kerch on Monday.
Upon arriving at Taman station, Putin delivered a speech and took part in a video call with Saint-Petersburg, from where the first passenger train departed to reach Crimea through the bridge.
“You have shown with your work, your talent, perseverance, determination that Russia is able to carry out such world-class infrastructure projects,” Putin said during the launching ceremony.
The construction of the 19-kilometre (11.8-mile) bridge, the longest in Russia, has been underway since February 2016.
Video ID: 20191223-016
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191223-016
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly