Russia: Putin sends New Year”s wishes from Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his traditional New Year’s Eve speech in Moscow on Tuesday, addressing the nation and wishing the Russian people all the best for 2020.

In his address, Putin underlined the importance of national unity to overcome the challenges that Russia faces in the new decade.

The president also sent his best wishes to all veterans, since in 2020 Russia celebrates the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

“The New Year is already at the door, we wish each other and our homeland peace and prosperity. Happy holidays! Happy New Year 2020!” Putin concluded.

