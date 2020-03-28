-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Russia: Putin takes part in G20 emergency video summit on coronavirus
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in an emergency video teleconference with G20 leaders on the coronavirus pandemic, in Novo-Ogaryovo on Thursday.
According to the Kremlin, during the video conference, the leaders were expected to discuss coordination of actions aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19, in order to alleviate the economic consequences of the pandemic.
The Kremlin also said that Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, as well as Russia’s representative in the G20 Svetlana Lukash, were also taking part in the video call.
Saudi Arabia is this year’s chair of the G20. The annual summit of the group is set to take place in November in Riyadh.
Video ID: 20200326-026
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200326-026
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly