Russia: Putin takes part in G20 emergency video summit on coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in an emergency video teleconference with G20 leaders on the coronavirus pandemic, in Novo-Ogaryovo on Thursday.

According to the Kremlin, during the video conference, the leaders were expected to discuss coordination of actions aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19, in order to alleviate the economic consequences of the pandemic.

The Kremlin also said that Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, as well as Russia’s representative in the G20 Svetlana Lukash, were also taking part in the video call.

Saudi Arabia is this year’s chair of the G20. The annual summit of the group is set to take place in November in Riyadh.

Video ID: 20200326-026

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200326-026

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly