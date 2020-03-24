Russia: Putin visits hospital housing coronavirus patients

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited an infectious hospital for coronavirus patients in Moscow’s Kommunarka on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Putin, who was wearing a yellow hazmat suit, praised the hospital’s staff, saying they were working “like a clockwork”.

On Tuesday Russia registered 57 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of infected to 495. There has been one coronavirus-related death in Russia.

Video ID: 20200324-026

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200324-026

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly