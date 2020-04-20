Russia: Putin warns peak of COVID-19 yet to come

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic has not arrived yet in Russia, addressing government officials and virology experts via videoconference in Moscow on Monday.

“You know that the situation remains difficult. The spread of the pandemic, unfortunately, continues. The number of citizens infected with coronavirus is growing, and not only in Moscow, which was the first one to face the threat,” he said, adding that the virus had now been recorded in each of Russia’s 85 regions.

He praised the government’s efforts to slow down the disease in Russia, but noted that “in no way should we rest on our laurels.”

“According to experts, you and your colleagues, the peak is yet to come. And now we need to do everything to smoothen out this peak, to shorten the transit time through the so-called plateau, when the largest number of new infections is recorded,” the president stated.

According to the latest data by Russia’s coronavirus crisis response centre, since the beginning of the epimedic Russia has recorded 47,121 COVID-19 cases and 405 coronavirus-related deaths.

