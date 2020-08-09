-
Belarus opposition figures detained as Lukashenko faces challenge in presidential vote - 10 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Information minister steps down amid uproar over port blasts - 11 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Number of injured rise as Beirut protests turn more violent - 11 hours ago
-
Russia: Queue in front of Belarus embassy in Moscow as voters turn up for presidential elections - 11 hours ago
-
UK: BLM rally outside Tottenham police station marks anniv. of Mark Duggan’s death - 11 hours ago
-
Protesters in Israel demand PM Netanyahu resign | DW News - 11 hours ago
-
Argentina: Rescue attempts futile after whale washes up on Santa Clara del Mar coast - 11 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Protesters take over Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs building - 11 hours ago
-
Brazil: 1,000 red balloons released from Copacabana beach in memory of COVID victims - 11 hours ago
-
Europe swelters under a heatwave complicated by Covid-19 restrictions - 12 hours ago
Russia: Queue in front of Belarus embassy in Moscow as voters turn up for presidential elections
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A two-block queue of voters lined up in front of the embassy of Belarus in Moscow on Sunday to cast their votes in the presidential elections.
The incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko is seeking a sixth term in office.
Four other candidates are also running for the presidency: wife of opposition blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky Svetlana, former deputy Anna Kanopatskaya, leader of the “Tell the Truth” civil campaign Andrei Dmitriev and head of the Belarusian Social Democratic Assembly (Hramada) party Sergei Cherachen.
Two other candidates Viktor Babaryko and Valery Tsepkalo were denied registration because of the ‘inconsistencies in income statements’.
Earlier in June, opposition candidate Viktor Babaryko was arrested on tax evasion and money laundering allegations.
Video ID: 20200809-016
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200809-016
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly