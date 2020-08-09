Russia: Queue in front of Belarus embassy in Moscow as voters turn up for presidential elections

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A two-block queue of voters lined up in front of the embassy of Belarus in Moscow on Sunday to cast their votes in the presidential elections.

The incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko is seeking a sixth term in office.

Four other candidates are also running for the presidency: wife of opposition blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky Svetlana, former deputy Anna Kanopatskaya, leader of the “Tell the Truth” civil campaign Andrei Dmitriev and head of the Belarusian Social Democratic Assembly (Hramada) party Sergei Cherachen.

Two other candidates Viktor Babaryko and Valery Tsepkalo were denied registration because of the ‘inconsistencies in income statements’.

Earlier in June, opposition candidate Viktor Babaryko was arrested on tax evasion and money laundering allegations.

