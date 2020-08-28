-
Russia ‘ready to assist Belarus’ | DW News
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says he’s set up a police unit to support the embattled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. Putin said he was responding to a request from Lukashenko, although he said the force would only be used if the situation, quote, “got out of control.” In the Belarusian capital Minsk, police again arrested dozens of anti-government protestors. A number of journalists were also held – including a DW reporter, who was later released.
