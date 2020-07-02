Russia referendum: Vladimir Putin now able to extend his rule until 2036

Ballots from three-fourths of Russia’s precincts have been counted, revealing 77.6% of voters have so far approved the Russian president’s proposed amendments to the 1993 constitution.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/07/01/russia-referendum-vladimir-putin-on-course-to-win-vote-that-could-see-his-rule-extended-to

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#WebDigitalStories