Russia: Remote Chukotka town sees polar bear invasion as sea remains unfrozen

Three polar bears were spotted swimming, diving and playing in the shallow waters of the Chukchi Sea near the town of Ryrkaypiy in Chukotka in November.

In the beginning of December the locals spotted 56 polar bears in the vicinity of the settlement, as the weak coastal ice prevented the bears from searching food in the sea.

Usually at this time of the year the Chukchi Sea is already frozen and the ice strong enough to support the animals.

At the moment seven polar bears still roam around the village, according to the governor of the Chukotka region, Roman Kopin.

“Feeding points located far away from the village are arranged for them. The walrus carcasses that the bears feed on were brought there to minimise the risk of animals meeting people,” Kopin wrote on his Instagram account.

Most of the animals left Ryrkaypiy after the sea ice grew thicker and stronger.

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Video ID: 20191220-013

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly