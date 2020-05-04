Share
0 0 0 0

Russia reports highest 1-day rise in COVID-19 cases despite curbs

2 hours ago

The latest virus figures for Europe suggest that some of its worst-affected countries are starting to turn a corner.
But that is not the case in Russia, where another 10,500 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports.

