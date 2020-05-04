Russia reports highest 1-day rise in COVID-19 cases despite curbs

The latest virus figures for Europe suggest that some of its worst-affected countries are starting to turn a corner.

But that is not the case in Russia, where another 10,500 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #Russsia #COVID-19