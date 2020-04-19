Russia reports record number of new coronavirus cases | DW News

The number of virus cases in Russia has been soaring this month. Russia reported far fewer infections than many western European countries in the early stages. But on Sunday, the Russian crisis response center reported a record rise of 6,060 new cases from a day earlier. That brings its nationwide total to nearly 43,000.

