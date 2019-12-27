Russia: RUSADA confirms it will appeal doping ban

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yuri Ganus confirmed the agency has sent a formal disagreement letter to WADA on the decision to impose sanction against Russia, speaking to journalists in Moscow on Friday.

“Today, within the time period set by the board members, we sent a package of documents to WADA. This package contained a notice of disagreement with the sanctions in the fixed form, so it is, in fact, the notification letter which was approved at the meeting of the board members,” said Ganus.

The case will now be reviewed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Ganus also attached his own note of protest to the letter, disagreeing with the appeal itself due to “critical risks” such as a “public hearing that will reveal to the whole world the rationale for the official position of sports authorities related to the changes in the electronic database,” and the “likelihood of new players entering the case, who may require the court not to soften, but to tighten the sanctions.”

WADA’s Executive Committee stripped RUSADA of compliance status at a meeting in Lausanne on December 9. Russia was banned for four years from participating in major international competitions as well as lost an opportunity to host them.

