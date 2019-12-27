-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Russia: RUSADA confirms it will appeal doping ban
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yuri Ganus confirmed the agency has sent a formal disagreement letter to WADA on the decision to impose sanction against Russia, speaking to journalists in Moscow on Friday.
“Today, within the time period set by the board members, we sent a package of documents to WADA. This package contained a notice of disagreement with the sanctions in the fixed form, so it is, in fact, the notification letter which was approved at the meeting of the board members,” said Ganus.
The case will now be reviewed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Ganus also attached his own note of protest to the letter, disagreeing with the appeal itself due to “critical risks” such as a “public hearing that will reveal to the whole world the rationale for the official position of sports authorities related to the changes in the electronic database,” and the “likelihood of new players entering the case, who may require the court not to soften, but to tighten the sanctions.”
WADA’s Executive Committee stripped RUSADA of compliance status at a meeting in Lausanne on December 9. Russia was banned for four years from participating in major international competitions as well as lost an opportunity to host them.
Video ID: 20191227-014
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191227-014
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly