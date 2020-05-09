Russia scales down VE Day commemoration amid pandemic

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin led a scaled-down celebration to mark 75 years since the end of World War II.

The traditional parade was postponed because of the pandemic.

Russia has the fifth highest number of coronavirus cases in the world and the numbers are rising dramatically.

It registered more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for a seventh day in a row.

Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez Hodayan reports.

