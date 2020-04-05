Russia: See how rescuers save cat after gas explosion in Orekhovo-Zuevo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Rescue officers found a cat alive under the debris following a gas blast at a residential building in the Moscow area on Saturday.

Footage shows how the rescue team found a white cat under the debris.

The blast, which killed three and injured nine, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM), occurred in a third-floor apartment. It caused the third, fourth and fifth-floor walls to collapse, the local Investigative Committee department reports.

The explosion left five apartments completely destroyed and 10 more damaged. An EMERCOM report stated that the incident was caused by the malfunctioning of a gas-fired water heater.

Two hundred people were evacuated from the area, with workers seen at the site in the aftermath of the blast on Saturday. All of the displaced will be re-housed in temporary shelters, according to Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said.

An investigation is underway.

