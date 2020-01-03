-
Russia: See Moscow city centre getting dolled up for New Year’s Eve *TIMELAPSE*
Timelapse footage captured the main installations being built in Moscow city centre ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations. On December 28, citizens got the chance to see artificial snow in the capital’s centre, after it was brought in specially to build an area for snowboarders to practice their skills.
“The snow was brought from the rinks that we have, but, in particular, this snow was brought from VDNH, from that rink. There are also vehicles that cut the ice,” said Deputy Head of Government of Moscow Alexey Nemeryuk. According to him, a similar installation was built on Arbat street.
Until January 6, Tverskaya Street has been blocked off, making it a pedestrian zone as part of the festival ‘Journey to Christmas.’
