Russia: See the moment second massive explosion rocks petrol station
A massive explosion rocked a petrol station in the city of Satka in the Chelyabinsk region on Monday.
Footage shows the second blast as fire continues to rage.
According to local media reports, the citizens had smelt gas right before the incident.
The cause of the incident is still being investigated and no injured have been reported so far.
