Russia sees record one-day increase in Covid-19 cases

Russia cases surpassed 47,000 on Monday, as cracks in the country’s healthcare system become more apparent. The number of hospitals has halved since 2015, with medical workers dealing with shortages of equipment and protective clothing. The lockdown, now entering its fourth week, is expected to be extended until the end of May.

