Russia: Sobyanin visits construction site of new emergency coronavirus hospital

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin visited the construction site of one of five new temporary COVID-19 hospitals in the Russian capital at the VDNKh exhibition centre on Thursday.

Sobyanin said there were some positive signs in Moscow’s coronavirus situation.

“Today more patients are discharged than hospitalised. This is good news, but nevertheless, we understand that the pandemic has not stopped, it develops, unfortunately, and we must be prepared for different scenarios,” said the mayor.

Sobyanin added that the five hospitals being built will be equipped not only with beds for COVID-19 patients but also “with ventilation machines, intensive care units and with appropriate equipment. All these hospitals are assigned to existing city hospitals, in which there is a significant experience in this area.”

According to Russia’s coronavirus response centre, on Thursday Moscow recorded 6,703 new coronavirus cases. In total, 92,676 COVID-19 cases and 905 coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the Russian capital.

