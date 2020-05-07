-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Russia: Sobyanin visits construction site of new emergency coronavirus hospital
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin visited the construction site of one of five new temporary COVID-19 hospitals in the Russian capital at the VDNKh exhibition centre on Thursday.
Sobyanin said there were some positive signs in Moscow’s coronavirus situation.
“Today more patients are discharged than hospitalised. This is good news, but nevertheless, we understand that the pandemic has not stopped, it develops, unfortunately, and we must be prepared for different scenarios,” said the mayor.
Sobyanin added that the five hospitals being built will be equipped not only with beds for COVID-19 patients but also “with ventilation machines, intensive care units and with appropriate equipment. All these hospitals are assigned to existing city hospitals, in which there is a significant experience in this area.”
According to Russia’s coronavirus response centre, on Thursday Moscow recorded 6,703 new coronavirus cases. In total, 92,676 COVID-19 cases and 905 coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the Russian capital.
Video ID: 20200507-018
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200507-018
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly