Russia: Spectacular fireworks light up Moscow skies for NYE

Thousands of Moscovites gathered near Red Square in Moscow for magnificent fireworks as part of New Year celebrations on Tuesday.

The historic Red Square took the central stage for Moscow’s New Year countdown. The city’s most emblematic landmarks were turned into canvases for the New Year show.

As the clock struck midnight fireworks could be seen over St. Basil’s Cathedral and the Kremlin in the very heart of the city.

