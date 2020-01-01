-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Russia: Spectacular fireworks light up Moscow skies for NYE
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Thousands of Moscovites gathered near Red Square in Moscow for magnificent fireworks as part of New Year celebrations on Tuesday.
The historic Red Square took the central stage for Moscow’s New Year countdown. The city’s most emblematic landmarks were turned into canvases for the New Year show.
As the clock struck midnight fireworks could be seen over St. Basil’s Cathedral and the Kremlin in the very heart of the city.
Video ID: 20191231-039
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191231-039
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly