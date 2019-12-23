-
Russia: Syrian FM accuses US of carrying out drone attacks on Homs oil plants
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Syrian counterpart Walid al-Muallem met for talks in Moscow on Monday.
Syrian Foreign Minister said that the Americans had attacked oil refineries in Homs using drones.
According to him, the attack occurred four days ago. “All of this is happening in winter, when we really need both oil and gas,” he added. Muallem also stressed that at the same time the United States is stealing from the people of the Syrian Arab Republic “subsoil and oil wealth” .
For his part, Lavrov stated countries should decide how they can most effectively cooperate for sustainable progress on the issue of “restoring the sovereignty of the territorial integrity” of the Syrian Arab Republic to reach “a logical conclusion”.
The sides exchanged views on current global and regional issues, focusing on the situation in Syria, including the activities of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, as well as the country’s reconstruction efforts and post-war efforts to facilitate the return of refugees.
Muallem is scheduled to participate in the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission’s meeting in Moscow on December 23-24.
