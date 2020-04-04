-
Russia: ‘There was a guy covered in blood’ – witness recounts Orekhovo-Zuevo collapse rescue
Eyewitnesses to the collapse of an apartment block in Moscow region’s Orekhovo-Zuevo recounted the incident, Saturday.
“A very loud bang, then it all started, the dust went up, we thought it was a fire,” said a resident of the collapsed building, Anastasia. The woman says she saw emergency services saving a boy who found himself on the destroyed fourth floor just after the explosion.
“We were watching the EMERCOM workers rescuing a boy. The ceiling board went down and he was sitting there, on the fourth floor. It seems to me that he didn’t understand what was going on,” she said.
“There was a guy covered in blood sitting on the panel on the third floor. There were people who came after him, managed to get to the third floor, sent him down. Emergency services were there in five minutes, they took him away,” resident Aleksander said.
On Saturday two people were killed and at least eight injured in the collapse of the building, caused by a gas blast in a third floor apartment. The explosion led to the collapse of the third, fourth and fifth floors of the section. As EMERCOM reports, the incident was caused by the malfunctioning of a gas-fired water heater.
The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the incident.
