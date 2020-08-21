Russia: ‘They refuse to give us Alexei’ – Navalny’s wife on the possibility of transporting him

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s wife Yulia said that doctors at Omsk’s City Clinical Emergency Hospital No. 1 are barring her husband’s evacuation, speaking in Omsk on Friday.

“They say that now they cannot do it and that he cannot be transported, although two hours ago, the situation was developing in the way that they were preparing documents for his transportation,” Yulia Navalnaya said.

She added that “this was done in order for the chemical substance, which is in Alexei’s body, to disappear. Therefore, of course, he is not given out, so that the remnants of this substance disappear.”

“We certainly cannot trust this hospital. We demand that he be given to us so that we can treat him in an independent hospital by the doctors we trust,” she concluded.

Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) director Ivan Zhdanov said that a representative of the transport police had shown him information on a “substance” which was found in Navalny’s body. He added that the transport police had refused to provide any additional info on the substance due to the “secrecy of the investigation”.

Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday morning. The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk where the anti-corruption campaigner was rushed to the hospital. He is currently being kept on a ventilator in the intensive care ward.

SOT, Ivan Zhdanov, Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) director (Russian): “Ten minutes ago, we were in the chief medical officer’s office. At that moment, a representative of the transport police entered the office and showed on the mobile phone’s display that a substance was found. This substance was found. The chief medical officer said: ‘Well, if found, then found. I have no additional information.’ We approached the representative of the transport police who was with the mobile phone [and asked]: ‘What substance [was found]?’ She said: ‘It is the secrecy of the investigation. We can’t tell you, but the substance is posing a mortal threat. This substance is a threat not only to Alexei’s life but also to others. Everyone around should be in protective suits.’ She didn’t say anything else. We don’t know what substance [had been found].”

Yulia Navalnaya, Alexei Navalny’s wife: “They refuse to transport him. They say that now they cannot do it and that he is not transportable, although two hours ago, the situation was developing in the way that they were preparing documents for his transportation. As a matter of fact, this is why the transport police were here initially not to report any data about the substance, which is on some items, as I understand, or on Alexei, but to help us with the transportation. Two hours have passed after that. They refuse to give us Alexei to send him. We believe, of course, that this was done in order for the chemical substance, which is in Alexei’s body, to disappear. Therefore, of course, he is not given out, so that the remnants of this substance disappear. He is not in a very good condition, and we certainly cannot trust this hospital. We demand that he be given to us so that we can treat him in an independent hospital by the doctors we trust.”

Navalnaya: “They don’t explain us anything and almost refuse to communicate with us.”

SOT, Anastasia Vasilieva, Alexei Navalny’s doctor (Russian): “What have doctors said? What conclusions have they made? What tests [have been done]? What are the results of chemical testing? What kind of treatment? Nothing is clear, everything is somehow hidden, everything is super opaque and, of course, what can we do?”

Yulia Navalnaya: “I would like to add that two hours ago, I was told that a consultation was being held, and at the end of this consultation, I would be invited. But the situation looked like he was being prepared for transportation. Now, after the chief doctor was told that this strange substance was found, he simply refuses to talk to us and runs away from us. Just not talking to us at all.”

