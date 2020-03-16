Russia, Turkey begin joint patrols along Syria’s M4 highway

Russia and Turkey have been holding joint military patrols in Syria to monitor a ceasefire in the last rebel-held stronghold of Idlib, a result of talks in Moscow.

The patrols oversee a six-kilometre stretch to the north and south of the strategic M4 highway, effectively advancing Russia’s presence further north into the province.

Russia and Turkey back opposing sides in Syria’s nine-year war.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports from Istanbul.

