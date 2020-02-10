Russia: US investor Calvey remains under house arrest

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Moscow City Court ruled on Monday to extend US investor and founder of Baring Vostok private equity firm Michael Calvey’s house arrest until May 13.

The court also prolonged the house arrest of Philippe Delpal, Calvey’s French colleague.

The American financier was detained in February 2019 on “large-scale fraud” charges along with five other employees of Baring Vostok. He was put under house arrest in April 2019 after spending two months in jail.

Calvey and his associates are accused of embezzling 2.5 billion roubles ($37m, €33m) from the Vostochny Bank. If convicted, the US investor could face up to 10 years behind bars.

Video ID: 20200210-043

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200210-043

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly