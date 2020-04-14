-
Russia: US sanctions against Cuba during pandemic “immoral and inhumane” – Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticised the US’ economic sanctions against Cuba during the COVID-19 pandemic, speaking to journalist at video press conference in Moscow, Tuesday.
“Unilateral sanctions are illegitimate per se, and sanctions that reduce the ability to counter the coronavirus pandemic and were taken disregarding the UN Security Council are immoral and inhumane,” said Lavrov.
The Russian diplomat said Washington had launched a campaign aimed at “discrediting” Cuban doctors who “are showing their best qualities, are working in almost 60 countries around the world, including Europe, in Italy, for instance, solving very important problems.”
Lavrov also warned against politicising the coronavirus pandemic and the World Health Organisation’s role in the fight against the virus.
“Anybody who will acknowledge themselves with the chronology of the actions, statements and decisions by the WHO, can find proof that this organisation has been doing an effective job. The fact that it played and continue playing an important coordinating role in fighting the pandemic is reflected both in the consensus resolution of the UN General Assembly and in the declaration of the G20 summit,” stated Lavrov.
