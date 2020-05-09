-
Russia: Virtual Immortal Regiment march marks Victory Day
Mandatory credit: Immortal Regiment of Russia
The traditional Immortal Regiment march to honour those who fought in World War II took place on Saturday as an online video broadcast due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Russians were given chance to participate in the action by uploading photos of their relatives who participated in the war and sharing stories about them using a website dedicated to the event.
Russia marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War on Saturday. Many events dedicated to the Victory Day, including the main military parade on the Red Square, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Video ID: 20200509-017
